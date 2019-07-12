Brazil pension bill to save close to 900 bln reais -govt pension chief

BRASILIA, July 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s pension reform bill will likely save close to 900 billion reais ($240 billion) over 10 years if it is passed, shedding some savings after the lower house approved several amendments, the government’s pension czar said on Friday.

Labor and Pensions Secretary Rogerio Marinho said that he predicts the lower house of Congress will make a second, final vote on the complete pension bill on Aug. 6, while the aim is for the Senate to vote on it by September. ($1 = 3.7358 reais) (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Daniel Wallis)