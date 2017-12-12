FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil Speaker Maia says pension reform votes still in doubt
Sections
Featured
NY charges Times Square bomb suspect
New York Subway attack
NY charges Times Square bomb suspect
The write stuff: lessons from author James Patterson
Life lessons
The write stuff: lessons from author James Patterson
U.S. transit agencies cautious on electric buses
Energy & Environment
U.S. transit agencies cautious on electric buses
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2017 / 2:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil Speaker Maia says pension reform votes still in doubt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The speaker of Brazil’s lower house of Congress said on Tuesday that he is aiming for a vote on a bill overhauling the pension system next week, but warned President Michel Temer’s government is still short of the 308 votes needed to pass it.

“I am still saying it is very difficult to hold the vote next week,” Speaker Rodrigo Maia told reporters, adding that it would be suicide to go ahead with the planned Dec. 18 vote without the three-fifths majority needed. Political consultancy Arko Advice estimates Temer still needs to secure some 35 votes. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.