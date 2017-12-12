Brazil Speaker Maia says pension reform votes still in doubt

BRASILIA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The speaker of Brazil’s lower house of Congress said on Tuesday that he is aiming for a vote on a bill overhauling the pension system next week, but warned President Michel Temer’s government is still short of the 308 votes needed to pass it.

“I am still saying it is very difficult to hold the vote next week,” Speaker Rodrigo Maia told reporters, adding that it would be suicide to go ahead with the planned Dec. 18 vote without the three-fifths majority needed. Political consultancy Arko Advice estimates Temer still needs to secure some 35 votes. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)