March 26, 2019 / 2:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil's Guedes not attending Congressional hearing on pensions - ministry

BRASILIA, March 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Economy Minister Paulo Guedes will not attend Tuesday’s congressional hearing on pension reform, the ministry said in a statement that explained that his appearance would be more “productive” when the bill’s rapporteur has been named.

Guedes’s appearance at the committee was seen as a highlight of pensions reform negotiations this week, amid growing concern that the government is disengaged form the process. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

