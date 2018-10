BRASILIA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Conditions to approve pension reform, considered essential to balance Brazil’s growing deficit, are still far off, lower house of Congress speaker Rodrigo Maia said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the next Brazilian Finance Minister Paulo Guedes said he wanted to pass pension reform sooner rather than later following right-wing candidate Jair Bolsonaro’s presidential election victory. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; editing by Grant McCool)