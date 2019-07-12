UPDATE 1-Brazil lower house pension reform vote could wait until August

(Recasts with August timing, estimated financial impact of amendments, stock market decline)

By Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASILIA, July 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s lower house of Congress may not vote on a landmark pension reform bill until August, legislative leaders said on Friday, as intense negotiation over amendments delayed the process and reduced savings derived from the overhaul.

The revision to the costly pension system is President Jair Bolsonaro’s flagship policy for cutting government spending and restoring health to public finances.

Following approval of the main text of the bill by an overwhelming margin on Wednesday, Congress took up consideration of amendments in a process that has taken far longer than initially predicted. Following amendments, the full text must be submitted to a final second vote.

Brazilian markets fell amid the delays to the pension vote. The benchmark Bovespa stock index receded 1.2% on Friday, the second day of declines after markets surged to record highs just after the main text of the bill was approved.

House Speaker Rodrigo Maia told reporters that given delays over the amendments, a vote on the final text would be pushed to next week when there might not be a quorum to vote. That would mean the final vote could only happen in August after a July 18-31 recess.

Maia said he would prefer not to delay the vote, but it was better not to rush and waiting 10 or 15 days more will not make a difference in the end.

“What we can’t risk is going to a second round and losing the vote,” he said.

Two other congressional leaders, speaking on condition of anonymity, agreed that the vote was likely to be delayed to August.

Maia estimated that the amendments would likely only reduce savings from the bill by 15 billion to 25 billion reais ($4.02 billion-$6.69 billion). Congress avoided losing another 100 billion reais by voting down amendments from the opposition Workers’ Party, he said.

Raising the retirement age, increasing workers’ pension contributions and reducing some workers’ pension benefits have provoked strong opposition from some lawmakers.

The government had initially sought savings of over 1 trillion reais with Maia predicting savings of more than 900 billion reais earlier this week.

Brazil’s economy ministry says that economic growth and inflation prospects for years to come will rest on closing the huge budget gap created by the country’s generous pension system.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has warned previously that if the bill becomes too watered down and savings aren’t sufficient, it could make the whole overhaul inviable. ($1 = 3.7358 reais) (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)