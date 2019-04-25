UPDATE 1-Brazil's economy ministry boosts projected savings from pension reform

(Adds comments from pensions secretary, house speaker)

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, April 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy ministry on Thursday increased its projection for savings resulting from pension reform to 1.237 trillion reais ($310 billion) over the next decade, well above previous estimates offered by the government.

That is an increase of 15.4 percent from the government’s original goal of 1.072 trillion reais, which many economists had already seen as extremely optimistic. President Jair Bolsonaro had previously said that pension reform may result in only 800 billion reais in savings.

The new figure is likely to draw skepticism from analysts and investors, given that the reform is unpopular with voters and has proceeded only slowly in Congress.

On Wednesday, Brazilian markets took a beating as the government had to make a number of concessions just to send the bill to a special committee in the lower house, which will analyze the details of the text.

Speaking to journalists, Labor and Pensions Secretary Rogerio Marinho said the updated figure was the goal of the government, and that Bolsonaro’s previous statements regarding the reform were made with the understanding that he will respect Congress’ role in the process.

He said he expected pension reform to be approved within a “reasonable” time frame.

In separate comments, Brazil’s lower house speaker, Rodrigo Maia, said that the special commission analyzing the text would put together a work timeline on May 6.