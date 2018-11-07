Petrobras CEO Monteiro not expected to stay on - Brazil president-elect

BRASILIA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s right-wing President-elect Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that the chief executive of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , Ivan Monteiro, is not expected to stay on during the new administration.

Speaking to reporters, Bolsonaro said he has not spoken yet to his chief economic adviser Paulo Guedes on whether the president of the central bank, Ilan Goldfajn, will remain in his job. Bolsonaro, who takes office on Jan. 1, said the foreign minister in his government will be a career diplomat. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Anthony Boadle Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)