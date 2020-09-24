Poll shows jump in approval for Brazil's Bolsonaro amid pandemic

BRASILIA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The approval rating of Brazilian right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro’s government has jumped despite Brazil suffering the second most deadly coronavirus outbreak in the world, a CNI/Ibope poll showed on Thursday.

The number of Brazilians that rate his government as great or good has risen to 40% from 29% in December, while those that view it as bad or terrible has dropped to 29% from 38% in the previous poll, the new survey said. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)