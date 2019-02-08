Brazil sanitation privatizations could follow model of Eletrobras distributors

SAO PAULO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Friday that the model used to privatize six distributors owned by Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras is an example to be followed in the future, such as in the sanitation sector.

State and local governments are financially broken and in need of help, which will push them to sell off more government-owned assets and feed the privatization pipeline of development bank BNDES, Guedes said. (Reporting by Luciano Costa Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)