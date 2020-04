BRASILIA, April 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian public prosecutor Augusto Aras asked the Supreme Court on Friday to authorize the investigation of allegations made by former minister Sergio Moro against President Jair Bolsonaro, his office said.

Moro, who resigned earlier on Friday, made strong accusations against Bolsonaro, including that he tried to interfere politically with the federal police. (Reporting by Ricardo Britto; Editing by Sandra Maler)