UPDATE 1-Brazil govt presents public sector reform bill, gives president sweeping powers

BRASILIA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government on Thursday presented to congress a constitutional reform bill aimed at simplifying and reducing the cost of its public sector, which it argues is too bloated and a major reason why the public finances are in such poor shape.

According to an economy ministry presentation, the bill would make it easier to fire civil servants and cut certain benefits, and gives the president sweeping powers to eliminate public sector jobs and bodies without congressional approval.

The presentation gave no estimates on how much the reforms will save the public purse over time, either in nominal terms or as a share of the overall public sector budget or gross domestic product.

Current public sector employees will not see their terms or salaries changed. But the proposals would cut the benefits of future employees such as retroactive pay rises, more than 30 days vacation per year, and extra leave for length of service.

According to the proposals, the president will be able to cut jobs, eliminate public bodies, and reorganize public sector departments without congressional approval as long as these changes do not result in higher spending.

The proposals do not include estimates of how much these reforms will save the public purse over the coming years, either in nominal terms or as a share of the wider federal budget. This constitutional amendment is the first of three phases for the overhaul of the public sector.

