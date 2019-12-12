Brazil's lower house approves basic text of sanitation bill

BRASILIA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s lower house of Congress on Wednesday night approved the basic text of a bill to open up the country’s sanitation industry to the private sector, which the government hopes will attract billions of dollars of investment.

There may yet be amendments to the bill, which is expected to be voted on next week, the lower chamber’s news service said.

The bill states that current contracts between municipalities and state-owned sanitation companies may be renewed until March 31, 2022 for another 30 years, the agency said.

The government hopes the opening up of the sector will generate investment of between 600 and 700 billion reais ($145-$170 billion), O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper reported on Thursday.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has previously spoken of “trillions” of reais flooding into the sector.