BRASILIA, May 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s lower house Speaker Rodrigo Maia said he is in talks with Economy Minister Paulo Guedes to review the “golden rule” that bans the government from borrowing to finance its deficit.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with Guedes, Maia said he is negotiating additional clauses to a bill in Congress to resolve the so-called transfer-of-rights issue with state-run oil company Petrobras.