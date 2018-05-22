FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 10:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil's Temer to scrap reelection effort, back Meirelles run - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer will give up his plans to run for reelection this year and throw his support behind former Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles as the presidential candidate for their Brazilian Democratic Movement party, a person with knowledge of the decision said on Tuesday.

His decision is expected to be announced at a party event on Tuesday, according to the source, who spoke anonymously because the president’s choice had not been made public. Temer and Meirelles have been polling in the low single digits ahead of the October election. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu Editing by Alison Williams)

