Brazil foreign policy must improve amid pandemic, says Senate president

FILE PHOTO: President of Brazil's Senate Rodrigo Pacheco looks on during a session of the Federal Senate in Brasilia, Brazil March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s foreign policy must improve to support the country’s COVID-19 response, Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco said on Thursday, adding that it was up to President Jair Bolsonaro to decide if he would replace Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo.

A close ideological ally of the president, Araujo has faced criticism for his barbs against vaccine superpower China and struggles to secure shots from the U.S. stockpile.