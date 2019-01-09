Brazil pension reform to boost economic growth - chief of staff

SAO PAULO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Presidential Chief-of-Staff Onyx Lorenzoni said on Wednesday the capitalization system included in the government’s pension reform will boost internal savings and will allow the economy to grow at least 3 percent annually.

Speaking to a local radio broadcaster, Lorenzoni said the administration of right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro is determined to send a complete pension reform proposal to Congress rather than a partial reform plan, to ensure that its benefits last longer. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Kevin Liffey)