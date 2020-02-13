Brazil's Bolsonaro appoints active duty general as chief of staff

BRASILIA, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday he had picked Army General Walter Braga as his chief of staff, replacing Onyx Lorenzoni, who will move to head the Citizenship Ministry.

The appointment of Braga, the second active duty general in the cabinet, raises to seven the number of military men in the 20-member cabinet, most retired with the exception of active duty Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Marcos Pontes, the science minister. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Sandra Maler)