BRASILIA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday he will not interfere in the market for rice, saying supply and demand should dictate the market, as domestic prices for the food staple soar.

A day earlier Brazil trade body Camex eliminated import tariffs for a quota of 400,000 tonnes of rice through the end of the year. (Reporting by Jake Spring and Pedro Fonseca Editing by Chris Reese)