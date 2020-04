SAO PAULO, April 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s House speaker Rodrigo Maia said Congress may vote on Wednesday on a proposed measure to delay companies’ payment of social taxes, which is aimed at defending jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic and is expected to last for three months.

In remarks during a webinar hosted by Brazilian bank Bradesco, the house speaker also said he believes Congress will vote on tax reform this year. (Reporting by Eduardo Simões Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)