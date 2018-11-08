Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
November 8, 2018 / 5:42 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Three Asian groups vie for Brazilian ports owned by Wilson Sons- report

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Three Asian groups are interested in acquiring two container terminals put on sale by Brazilian private port operator Wilson Sons, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Thursday.

Singapore’s PSA and China’s Hutchison Port Holding and China Merchant Port Holdings have delivered non-binding proposals for terminals in Salvador, in the northeastern state of Bahia, and Rio Grande, in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, the paper said, without saying how it got the information.

Binding proposals for the terminals should be delivered as soon as year-end, the paper added. The companies did not immediately comment on the matter. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.