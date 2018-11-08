UPDATE 1-Three Asian groups vie for Brazilian ports owned by Wilson Sons- report

(Adds Wilson Sons comment)

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Three Asian groups are interested in acquiring two container terminals up for sale by Brazilian private port operator Wilson Sons, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Thursday.

Singapore’s PSA, China’s Hutchison Port Holding and China Merchant Port Holdings have delivered non-binding proposals for terminals in Salvador, in the northeastern state of Bahia, and Rio Grande, in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, the paper said, without disclosing its source.

Binding proposals for the terminals should be delivered as soon as year-end, the paper said.

The potential bidders did not immediately comment.

Wilson Sons said the company publicly disclosed the planned sale of its container terminals through an organized process in July. It did not elaborate on Thursday on the current status of the talks.

“We have not taken a final decision yet and there is no certainty there will be a transaction,” the company said. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by David Gregorio and Leslie Adler)