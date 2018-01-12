FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 12, 2018 / 1:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil’s Santos port to suspend shipments of live animals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Companhia Docas do Estado de São Paulo, the state-run company known as Codesp that operates Brazil’s Santos port, said it will suspend shipments of live animals at Latin America’s largest port, according to a letter sent by the company to a congressman.

The letter, dated January 11 and seen by Reuters, was sent by Codesp’s logistics operations director Carlos Henrique Poço to Congressman Ricardo Izar. A press officer said on Friday that the letter is authentic, and added more details would be provided in a statement later in the day. (Reporting by Ana Mano)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.