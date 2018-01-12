UPDATE 1-Brazil’s Santos port to suspend shipments of live animals

(New throughout, adds letter details, history of live consignments)

SAO PAULO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The company that operates Latin America’s largest port in the Brazilian city of Santos said it will suspend shipments of live animals, according to a letter sent by state-run Companhia Docas do Estado de São Paulo to a congressman and seen by Reuters.

A press officer at Codesp, as the state-run operator is known, said on Friday that the letter is authentic, and added more details would be provided in a statement later in the day.

Santos resumed shipments of live animals in December 2017, when 27,000 cows were sent overseas through the port, a Codesp spokesman said. Before that, only a consignment of live ostriches had passed through Santos in 1996, he said.

The Codesp letter said it supports environmental and socially responsible practices and does not condone any “disrespect of animal life.”

The 27,000 calves were shipped to Turkey last year and belonged to Brazilian meatpacker Minerva SA, a spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday. The company could not immediately make additional comments on the ban.

The letter was signed by Codesp’s logistics operations director Carlos Henrique Poço and sent to Congressman Ricardo Izar. It provided no details on the timing of the suspension. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by David Gregorio)