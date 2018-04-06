Brazil port regulator approves tenders for vehicle, pulp terminals

BRASILIA, April 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian port regulator Antaq on Thursday approved the publication of notices to tender three port concessions in July, including two for wood pulp and one for vehicles, with expected total investment of around 395 million reais ($118 million).

The concessions call for investments by private operators in return for the right to run a pulp terminal and a vehicle terminal in the coastal city of Paranagua in Parana state. The other pulp terminal is located in river-side Itaqui in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul.