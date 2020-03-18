Brazil Santos port operator Sopesp says operations maintained amid coronavirus outbreak

SAO PAULO, March 18 (Reuters) - Sopesp, a group representing companies at Brazil’s largest port of Santos, said operations are maintained after a meeting with dock workers and authorities to discuss measures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement sent to Reuters, Sopesp President Regis Prunzel said after a meeting on Wednesday with dock workers and port authorities, operations will keep their normal pace, although measures to reduce large group gatherings on port premises will be taken. (Reporting by Ana Mano, Editing by Franklin Paul)