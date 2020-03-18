UPDATE 1-Brazil Santos port operating normally amid coronavirus - Sopesp

(Shortens headline, adds details from audio statement)

SAO PAULO, March 18 (Reuters) - Latin America’s largest port in Santos will maintain regular operations, port operators said after meeting with dock workers and authorities on Wednesday to discuss measures to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement sent to Reuters, Regis Prunzel, president of operators group Sopesp, said a crisis committee was created with representatives from all stakeholders at the port, where most of Brazil’s coffee, sugar, soybeans, corn and cotton are exported to the world.

One of the measures agreed on Wednesday will reduce large group gatherings on port premises, Prunzel said in an audio message.

“Port activities will continue in a normal fashion. This is our stance. Port authorities will issue a statement and the workers are in agreement with the initiative,” he said.

The crisis committee will be reconvened on Friday, Prunzel said, adding new safety guidelines will be issued to protect the health of all personnel involved in port activity.