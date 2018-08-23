UPDATE 1-Brazil's 2018 chicken output to drop 1-2 pct -ABPA

(Adds details from press conference)

SAO PAULO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian chicken processors are expected to cut production by 1 to 2 percent this year to about 13 million tonnes compared with 2017 due to a fall in the number of birds available for slaughter, meat industry association ABPA said on Thursday.

That compares with a forecast rise of between 2 percent and 4 percent at the beginning of the year for the world’s top chicken exporter, before millions of young chickens were culled as a truckers’ strike disrupted animal feed deliveries. ABPA also revised its forecast for Brazilian chicken exports this year, hurt by trade bans by importers such as the European Union. ABPA pegged meat exports at 4.25 million tonnes for 2018, down from a forecast 4.32 million tonnes last December.

Still, a sharp devaluation of the Brazilian currency over the past few days could give chicken exports a boost in the final months of 2018. ABPA officials said they do not rule out volumes matching last year’s despite the trade embargos on plants operated by large companies such as BRF SA.

But the after effects of the truckers’ strike in May, which hampered deliveries of an array of goods to ports and supermarkets, continues to weigh on the industry.

To end the protests, the government imposed minimum freight prices which ABPA said will raise logistical costs for meatpackers by 35 percent on average.