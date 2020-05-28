More M&A expected in Brazil power sector after pandemic- CTG executive

SAO PAULO, May 28 (Reuters) - The strong impact of the COVID pandemic on Brazilian power firms may lead to new mergers and acquisitions in the industry, according to the vice-president of China Three Gorges Corp. Brazilian unit, Evandro Vasconcelos.

Vasconcelos said during a webcast on Thursday the Chinese power generation company is considering expanding investments in wind and solar energy, and that it is developing new wind farms in partnership with EDP. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)