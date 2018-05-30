FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Chinese Labor Unrest
May 30, 2018 / 9:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

China’s State Grid to invest $38 bln in Brazil over 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 30 (Reuters) - Power company China State Grid Corp Ltd will invest 140 billion reais ($38 billion) in Brazil over the next five years, including investments in transmission, generation and other segments, an executive said on Wednesday.

Investment in the transmission segment alone will total more than 90 billion reais, said Qu Yang, vice president of State Grid’s Brazilian unit, speaking in Chinese at a conference in Sao Paulo.

$1 = 3.7240 reais Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.