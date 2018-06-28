Court decision suspends Brazil power line auction

SAO PAULO, June 28 (Reuters) - A court decision has suspended an auction of power transmission line projects in Brazil that was supposed to take place on Thursday at the São Paulo stock exchange, according to regulator Aneel.

The government had planned to sell rights to 20 power transmission lines that were expected to attract investments of about 6 billion reais ($1.55 billion). The licenses, valid for 30 years, will be to build and operate 2,600 kilometers of new power lines in 16 Brazilian states. ($1 = 3.8608 reais) (Reporting by Luciano Costa Writing by Ana Mano)