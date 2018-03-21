FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2018 / 8:12 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

North, northeast Brazil hit by 18K MW power outage -industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 21 (Reuters) - Large swaths of Brazil’s north and northeast suffered a power outage on Wednesday, the operator of the nation’s grid said, affecting tens of millions of consumers and 22.5 percent of total output, or 18,000 megawatts.

Lower house member José Carlos Aleluia, a former head of one of state-owned power utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA’s units, said on Twitter the outage was caused by a test failure in a transmission line connecting to the Belo Monte dam.

Eletrobras, as the utility is known, and China’s State Grid Corp, which operate the transmission line, did not respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Bruno Federowski Editing by James Dalgleish)

