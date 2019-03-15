Spain's Aena wins auction to operate six Brazil airports with $496 mln bid

SAO PAULO, March 15 (Reuters) - Spanish airport management company Aena SME SA has won an auction to operate six airports in Brazil’s northeast region, offering 1.9 billion reais ($496 million) in a hotly contested bidding session on Friday at the São Paulo stock exchange.

In another privatization auction, Zurich Airport Latin America Ltda, owned by Flughafen Zuerich, made a successful, uncontested 437 million real bid to operate two airports in Brazil’s southeast. ($1 = 3.8291 reais) (Reporting by Aluisio Alves and Gabriela Mello in São Paulo Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Christian Plumb)