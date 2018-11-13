Brazil VP-elect says Bolsonaro may privatize Petrobras Distribuidora

NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian president-elect Jair Bolsonaro wants to privatize Petrobras Distribuidora SA , the fuel distribution unit of state-owned oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Bolsonaro’s running mate told an investor conference in New York on Tuesday.

Shares in BR Distribuidora jumped after the comments by vice president-elect Hamilton Mourao and were up more than 6 percent in afternoon trading in Brazil.

Speaking via videoconference to an audience of investors and company executives, Mourao also said a proposed deal under which Boeing Co would acquire control of Embraer SA’s commercial jet operations is “a very good one” for the Brazilian planemaker.

The Brazilian government is expected to vote soon on the deal through its so-called golden share in the company. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Christian Plumb)