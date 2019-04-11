CORRECTED-Minas Gerais governor says privatizations could raise up to $2.4 bln

(Corrects second paragraph to say that sale of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais could raise 3-4 bln reais, not 5 bln reais, and sale of sanitation company Copasa could raise 5 bln reais, not 3-4 bln)

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - The privatization of assets in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais could raise up to 9 billion reais ($2.35 billion), which will help plug the state’s 12 billion reais deficit but not eliminate it, Governor Romeu Zema said on Thursday.

The sale of electricity company Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais could raise 3-4 billion reais and the sale of sanitation company Copasa MG 5 billion reais, Zema told a conference in New York. He added that work on the privatization of Cemig subsidiaries will begin in the coming months, although he did not specify which ones. ($1 = 3.8361 reais) (Reporting by Jamie McGeever)