Brazilian Supreme Court schedules hearing on privatization

BRASILIA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Ricardo Lewandowski scheduled a public hearing for Sept. 28 about an injunction he issued in June that mandates that all sales of state-controlled companies must first be approved by Congress.

Lewandowski will allow 57 people to speak in the hearing, according to documents seen by Reuters. Union leaders will feature among the speakers.

State-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA suspended part of its asset sale program in July to comply with Lewandowski’s order. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito; writing by Tatiana Bautzer)