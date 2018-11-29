Brazil's Supreme Court will review injunction blocking privatizations only next year -source

BRASILIA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Supreme Court will only analyze the injunction that blocks privatization of state-owned companies without congressional approval next week, one source at the court told Reuters on Thursday.

Supreme Court justice Ricardo Lewandowski decided in July that all sales of state-controlled companies should be approved by Congress. Since then, state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has suspended the sale of its refineries, of the gas pipeline company Transportadora Associada de Gas and also of the Araucaria fertilizer factory. (Reporting by Ricardo Britto; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)