Brazil's biggest-ever sewage privatization set for April 30

SAO PAULO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The privatization of Rio de Janeiro’s state sanitation company Cedae is expected to fetch at least 10.6 billion reais ($2 billion) at an auction on April 30, Brazilian development bank BNDES and the state of Rio said on Tuesday.

Cedae’s sewage collection, distribution and sanitation operations in the city of Rio and 34 other municipalities will be privatized in four blocks in Brazil’s biggest-ever concession of sewage services to the private sector, BNDES said.

The projects will require some 30 billion reais of further private investment to guarantee services to 12.8 million people within 12 years, the bank said in a statement, adding that the public sewage system now covers less than half of the area.