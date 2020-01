Brazil hopes to sell assets worth $36 bln in 2020 - official

BRASILIA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Brazil hopes to sell assets worth 150 billion reais ($36.33 billion) in 2020, privatizations secretary Salim Mattar said on Tuesday, adding that the focus this year will be on selling subsidiaries of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA.

In a discussion with journalists, Mattar added that the 2020 privatization drive would involve 300 companies, while also saying that the sale of the country’s post office would most likely occur toward the end of 2021, as the government is still analyzing its options.