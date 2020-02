SAO PAULO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s privatization secretary Salim Mattar said on Tuesday a privatization modelling for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA would be concluded in coming days, allowing the state-run power company’s capitalization to go ahead this year.

Speaking at an event in Sao Paulo, Mattar also ruled out the privatization of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Banco do Brasil SA and Caixa Economica Federal. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Edmund Blair)