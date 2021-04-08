Brazilian miner Bahia Mineracao wins Fiol railway concession

SAO PAULO, April 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Bahia Mineracao won a government auction on Thursday for a concession to operate a segment of the East-West Integration Railway (Fiol), which will allow the company to more easily ship iron ore from its mine to a coastal port.

Bahia Mineracao, a subsidiary of Kazakhstan’s Eurasian Resources Group, was the only participant in the auction and won with the minimum bid, paying 32.7 million reais ($5.9 million) to the government for the right to operate the railway.