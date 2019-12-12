Brazil's Treasury says S&P outlook lift in line with govt agenda

SAO PAULO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Ratings agency S&P’s decision to raise Brazil’s outlook to positive from stable is in line with the country’s agenda of economic reforms implemented by the government, Brazil’s Treasury said in a statement on Wednesday.

S&P earlier raised its outlook on Brazil’s sovereign credit on prospects for sustained fiscal improvements, a step toward a ratings upgrade that would lift Brazil back toward investment-grade status.

Brazil’s Treasury added that, after pension reform was passed, additional reforms aiming at tightening fiscal control are essential to resume economic growth and to further rating outlook lifts. (Reporting by Jose de Castro; Writing by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Sandra Maler)