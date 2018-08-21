Brazil real weakens past 4 to the dollar for first time since March 2016

SAO PAULO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real weakened past 4 to the U.S. dollar for the first time since March 2016 in Tuesday afternoon trading.

Brazil’s currency is sliding as investors are concerned about election polls released Monday that showed support for centrist, market-friendly candidate Geraldo Alckmin is not growing as expected, and that jailed leftwing former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s popularity is growing. (Reporting by Claudia Violante and Tatiana Bautzer Editing by James Dalgleish)