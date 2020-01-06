Brazil's Bolsonaro to propose new reform to Congress in February

BRASILIA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro told journalists on Monday that his administration will likely submit to the Congress in February a reform to reduce the size of the government, aiming to cut public spending.

Bolsonaro added the reform will focus mainly on new hires of public servants, which are likely to lose the job stability currently offered to employees of state-owned companies.

The so-called administrative reform aims at curbing growth of mandatory federal expenditures by changing the rules for new public sector employees.