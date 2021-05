BRASILIA, May 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will approve a measure passed by Congress designed to bring economic relief to the events sector, Economy Ministry official Carlos da Costa said on Monday.

A wide range of companies will benefit from the package, including hotels, cinemas, nightclubs, theaters and convention operators. (Reporting by Gabriel Ponte; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chris Reese)