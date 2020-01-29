Brazil's BNDES approves 1 billion reais financing for EDPR wind farm project

SAO PAULO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state development bank BNDES said on Wednesday it has approved 1 billion reais ($238 million) financing for a renewable energy project in the northern state of Rio Grande do Norte run by EDP Renováveis ​​Brasil, an arm of the Portuguese group EDP.

The complex comprising six wind farms will have a capacity of 319.2 megawatts, enough energy to serve about 800,000 homes, and construction will begin in January 2021, BNDES said in a statement.

($1 = 4.20 reais)