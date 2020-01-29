Brazil's BNDES approves 1 billion reais financing for EDPR wind farm project

SAO PAULO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state development bank BNDES said on Wednesday it has approved 1 billion reais ($238 million) financing for a renewable energy project in the northern state of Rio Grande do Norte run by EDP Renováveis Brasil, an arm of the Portuguese group EDP.
The complex comprising six wind farms will have a capacity of 319.2 megawatts, enough energy to serve about 800,000 homes, and construction will begin in January 2021, BNDES said in a statement.
($1 = 4.20 reais)
