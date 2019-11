SAO PAULO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian retail sales volumes excluding cars and building materials rose 0.7% in September from August, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, in line with the economists’ expectations.

Sales rose 2.1% from the same month last year, a tad lower than the 2.35% median forecast in the Reuters poll. (Reporting by Camila Moreira; Writing by Gabriela Mello)