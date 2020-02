SAO PAULO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian supermarket sales are expected to grow 3.9% in 2020 compared with 2019, with the economic recovery boosting consumption levels in the country, local supermarkets association Abras said on Wednesday.

In 2019, Abras added, supermarket sales increased by 3.62% compared with 2018, surpassing an initial forecast of a 3% rise. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello)