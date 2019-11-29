Russia removes restrictions on two Brazilian beef plants - regulator

MOSCOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s agriculture safety watchdog said on Friday it removed temporary restrictions on beef supplies to Russia from two plants in Brazil starting from Nov. 29.

One of the plants authorized to resume sales to Russia is operated by Minerva SA and the other one by JBS , the Russian regulator, Rosselkhoznadzor said in a statement.

Rosselkhoznadzor had placed temporary restrictions on imports of pork and beef products from Brazil in December 2017 after it said it found ractopamine in some shipments, a feed additive that is permitted in Brazil but banned in Russia.

Since then, the Russian government has allowed some suppliers to resume sales out of Brazil, though some plants, including a few run by Minerva and JBS, remain restricted.

Ractopamine allows livestock to grow at a faster rate while consuming less feed. It is banned in countries including Russia and the European Union. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Ana Mano and Marguerita Choy)