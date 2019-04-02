Embraer in 'advanced' talks to sell military plane to Portugal -executive

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is in “advanced” talks to sell five KC-390 military cargo planes to Portugal, an executive said on Tuesday at a defense and security show in Rio de Janeiro.

The executive, Walter Pinto Jr, who heads the KC-390 program at Embraer, said the planemaker would also deliver two planes to the Brazilian government this year, one in the first half and another in the second half. Embraer is in the final stages of creating a joint venture with Boeing Co to market the plane around the world. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga and Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)